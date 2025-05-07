HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $96.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.5 million.

