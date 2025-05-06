Gulfport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.16 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $197 million in the period.

