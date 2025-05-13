Gulf Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million…

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Shandong, China-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GURE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.