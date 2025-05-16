Live Radio
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

May 16, 2025, 7:20 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bessent; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

