Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press”…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bessent; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.