Guardian Pharmacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Monday reported net income of $9.4 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.

