Groupon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $117.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.5 million.

