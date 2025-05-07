Greystone Housing Impact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.5…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

