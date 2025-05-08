Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $601.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.3 million.

