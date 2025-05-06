Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $33.4 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $33.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $242.9 million in the period.

