Great Elm Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Monday reported profit of $453,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

