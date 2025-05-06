Grand Canyon Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $71.6 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Tuesday reported profit of $71.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $289.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grand Canyon Education said it expects revenue in the range of $239 million to $241.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $301 million to $311.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE

