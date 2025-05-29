Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 4.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.31 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 3.5 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.57 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.38 cents at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.28 cent at $1.00 a pound.

