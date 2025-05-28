Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.51 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.30 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 7.5 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 1 cent at $10.48 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 1.2 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 2.87 cents at $2.96 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.6 cent at $1.00 a pound.

