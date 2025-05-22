Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.61 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.49 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 1.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 2.25 cents at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.4 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.23 cent at $2.96 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.28 cent at $.99 a pound.

