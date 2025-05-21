Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.60 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 3.5 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $10.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.95 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.35 cents at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $1.00 a pound.

