Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.43 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 8 cents at $5.25 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 3.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.8 cent at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.12 cents at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.43 cent at $1.00 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.