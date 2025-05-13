Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.18 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1 cent at $3.41 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.63 cent at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.57 cent at $3.06 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 1.68 cents at $1.00 a pound.

