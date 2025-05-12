Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.14 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.42 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.70 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.23 cent at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3.25 cents at $3.07 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.8 cent at $.98 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.