Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 9 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.5 cent at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 2.6 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.47 cents at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.35 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.