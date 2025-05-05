Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 3.5 cents at $4.66 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 3 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.38 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 4.5 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.1 cent at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.42 cent at $2.96 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.99 a pound.

