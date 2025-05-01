Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.71 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 9.75 cents at $3.43 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.9 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.8 cents at $2.94 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.98 a pound.

