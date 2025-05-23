Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 3.5 cents at $4.59 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 2.5 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 7.5 cents at $10.60 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.63 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.07 cents at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.28 cent at $.98 a pound.

