Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.25 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.39 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 2.65 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.38 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.77 cent at $.99 a pound.

