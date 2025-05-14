Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 4:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.25 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.39 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 2.65 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.38 cents at $3.02 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.77 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up