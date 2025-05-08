Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1 cent at $3.45 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 1.5 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.22 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $3.01 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.97 a pound.

