Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.33 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.75 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 5.25 cents at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.03 cents at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.85 cent at $3.01 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.22 cent at $1.00 a pound.

