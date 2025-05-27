Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 1 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 8.5 cents at $5.34 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.55 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 5.75 cents at $10.66 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.35 cent at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.32 cent at $3.01 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.99 a pound.

