Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.59 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.43 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 3.25 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.9 cent at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.8 cents at $3.00 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.23 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.