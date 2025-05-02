Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.69 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.43 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 3.5 cents at $3.38 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.65 cents at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.8 cents at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 1.28 cents at $.99 a pound.

