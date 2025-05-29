Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.34 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 6.75 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.25 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 3.1 cents at $3.00 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.03 cent at $1.00 a pound.

