Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 1.75 cents at $4.50 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.33 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.40 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.32 cent at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.96 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.17 cent at $1.01 a pound.

