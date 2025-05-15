Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.48 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.32 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 2.52 cents at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 5.12 cents at $2.96 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 2.25 cents at $1.01 a pound.

