Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 4.75 cents at $4.52 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 1 cents at $3.45 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.25 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.25 cent at $3.02 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.97 a pound.

