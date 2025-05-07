Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 4.75 cents at $4.60 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.46 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 9.75 cents at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.4 cent at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.97 a pound.

