Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.56 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 1.5 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 6.75 cents at $3.46 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.63 cent at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.8 cent at $.97 a pound.

