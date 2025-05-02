Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2.5 cents at $4.75 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 11.5 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.42 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 4 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.12 cent at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.65 cent at $2.95 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.98 a pound.

