Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $4.78 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 3.25 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 2.1 cents at $2.10 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.1 cents at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.28 cent at $.98 a pound.

