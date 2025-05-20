Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 5.75 cents at $4.53 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 10 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.56 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.1 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.17 cent at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.37 cent at $1.00 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.