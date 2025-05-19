Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.29 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 12.5 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.05 cent at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 1.05 cents at $.99 a pound.

