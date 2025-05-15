Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3.5 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 5.5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.39 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 13.25 cents at $10.64 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.7 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.28 cents at $3.01 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.35 cent at $.98 a pound.

