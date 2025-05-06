Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 3 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 5.25 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2 cents at $3.40 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 2.25 cents at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.15 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 0.52 cent at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.7 cent at $.98 a pound.

