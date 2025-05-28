Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.59 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 4.5 cents at $5.33 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.61 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 4 cents at $10.59 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.52 cent at $1.00 a pound.

