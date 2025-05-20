Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.54 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.55 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.1 cent at $2.97 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $1.00 a pound.

