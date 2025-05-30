Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 3.75 cents at $4.43 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.33 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 3 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $10.42 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 1.08 cents at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.1 cents at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 1.03 cents at $1.01 a pound.

