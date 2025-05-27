Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.58…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.29 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 6 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.95 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.4 cents at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.78 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.