Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.63…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.63 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.45 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3.88 cents at $3.00 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.58 cent at $.99 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.