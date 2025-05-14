Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 2.5 cents at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.14 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 1 cents at $3.43 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 2.5 cents at $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.05 cent at $3.06 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $1.00 a pound.

