Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.50…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.50 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 9.75 cents at $5.21 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.45 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.65 cent at $2.15 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.18 cents at $3.00 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.6 cent at $.98 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.