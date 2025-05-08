Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.51 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.34 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.46 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 7 cents at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.38 cent at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.45 cent at $2.99 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.2 cent at $.97 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.