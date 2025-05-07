Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.50 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $5.34 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.46 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 1.37 cents at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.42 cent at $2.98 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.12 cent at $.97 a pound.

