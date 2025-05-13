Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 3.75 cents at $4.44 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 5.5 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 4 cents at $3.42 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 3.25 cents at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.02 cent at $2.17 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.12 cent at $3.06 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.38 cent at $.98 a pound.

